‘Magician’, ‘Give him a lifetime contract’ – These Sheffield United fans react as player shines against Peterborough

It’s taken them a while to get up and running, but Sheffield United finally have their first win of the Championship season after dismantling Peterborough United 6-2 at Bramall Lane.

After just two points from a possible 15, the Blades showed their true class by thumping Posh in what was a performance that reflected United’s true abilities.

One player who stood out in the victory was Iliman Ndiaye, who was perhaps a surprise selection by Slavisa Jokanovic in the attacking midfield position behind Billy Sharp and Morgan Gibbs-White.

He made his debut in a cameo appearance in the Premier League last season and his only game-time in the 2021-22 campaign up until today was off the bench in the EFL Cup, but the 21-year-old clearly impressed Jokanovic enough in training to be given the nod.

And Ndiaye repaid the faith that the Serb showed in him by finishing a cut-back from Gibbs-White which Christy Pym in the Posh goal could not keep out.

That wasn’t to be the end of his contributions though as the Yorkshire side ran riot in the second half, and the Frenchman contributed to that by netting a brace as he made it 5-1 to his side.

You get the feeling that Ndiaye will be a regular feature now for the Blades and their fans have been reacting to his performance.

We have a superstar on our hands. What a player 😍⚔️ https://t.co/zLq8NiQ7kJ — SUFCClarkson⚔️ (@SUFCClarkson) September 11, 2021

Just give him the Ballon d’or now. — Jonny McSwaggerton (@RuG_TheMunchies) September 11, 2021

Deserves a new contract after that — Ben Burkinshaw ⚔ (@sufcben) September 11, 2021

He’s a baller — Seff (@garliclover123) September 11, 2021

This guy is going to be special. https://t.co/9Q85qHB99M — Dave Allen Grady (@daveag) September 11, 2021

Give him a lifetime contract!! — James⚔️ (@Sufc_Jam3s) September 11, 2021