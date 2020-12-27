‘Magician’ – Clinton Morrison reacts to Blackburn player’s performance vs Sheffield Wednesday

Clinton Morrison has heaped praise on Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell following his wonderstrike against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day.

Rovers struggled to break down Tony Pulis’ men at Ewood Park yesterday, as the Welshman set his side up in his usual defensive way.

And it was Wednesday who took the lead midway through the first half as Adam Reach bagged a trademark screamer from long-range.

Rovers absolutely dominated though, both in shots and possession – the latter of which they had 72% of in the match – and justly got their equaliser with 18 minutes to go.

It was Rothwell who picked the ball up in the middle of the park, ghosted through the Owls’ midfield and defence before slotting it beyond Keiren Westwood.

It was a moment of sheer quality and it was one that drew praise from former EFL striker Clinton Morrison on EFL on Quest.

“I think (Rothwell’s) is better (than Reach’s), the close control, he’s hardly looking at the ball, so the ball is stuck to his feet”, said Morrison.

“It’s like a little magician, he knows where players around him are and then once he gets into that position – nine times out of ten players will just slash at that but he side-foots it in – composed finish.”

The Verdict

Rothwell has been a regular this season in the middle of the park as the most advanced of a three, but with Bradley Dack’s return to the fold after a year out, his place may be under threat long-term.

But a goal like that won’t harm his chances whatsoever, and it just proved that Rovers have more goalscoring threats besides the goals of Adam Armstrong.

Can Rothwell, Dack and Lewis Holtby all play in the same team? It remains to be seen, but what a problem it is for Tony Mowbray to have with so much depth in his midfield.