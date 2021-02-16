Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Magic man is back’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to Lee Tomlin latest

Published

8 mins ago

on

Cardiff City’s Lee Tomlin made his long-awaited return from a groin injury for the Bluebirds Under-23s outfit this afternoon.

Tomlin hasn’t played since the defeat to Queens Park Rangers on Halloween – with his problem forcing him to undergo surgery and then miss more than 20 matches in all competitions.

It means that the experienced striker hasn’t yet featured under new manager Mick McCarthy, but has played himself into contention for a return to the squad after playing the opening 45 minutes for the young Bluebirds in their meeting with Millwall at Cardiff International Sports Campus.

If Tomlin managed to come through the game unscathed, he’ll be hoping to involved when the Bluebirds host Preston North End on Saturday.

Tomlin scored nine times last term, and has been a highly popular figure with the Cardiff faithful since making the switch from Bristol City.

And whilst Kieffer Moore has been in excellent form in front of goal, Tomlin’s potential return is a major boost for the Bluebirds in this congested season, and judging by their reactions on Twitter, Cardiff fans are excited to see the frontman back in action:


