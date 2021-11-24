‘Magic’, ‘Love to see this’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s performance

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to reflect on Jayden Bogle’s goal and performance in their 1-0 win away at Reading last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blades picked up what may prove to be a vital victory last night thanks to a solitary goal from the former Derby County man and will now be looking to build upon the result.

Bogle was the man who made the difference for the Steel City club in the end as he ghosted in at the far post to expertly finish from a tight angle in front of a jubilant away end at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the supporters to air their views on his performance and the goal, with many taking to social media to provide their thoughts on what they had seen from the defender.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Haven't seen the goal but I've just come from another post asking for Bogle to be taken off cause he was awful.. what magic happened to him — Championship Merchant (@BladeLennox) November 23, 2021

Been great today — 𝘓𝘶𝘤𝘢⚔🇮🇹 (@SUFCLuca) November 23, 2021

Our best player today — 🥤 (@SufcRegan) November 23, 2021

Played well tonight Bogle. — James Hall (@JamesHa36220903) November 23, 2021

Great work by Bogle, not an easy finish at all — Jamie Risner (@Jamierisner2) November 23, 2021

My RB 😍😍 — NHx (@NHxSUFC) November 23, 2021

What a man 🍯 — Urman ⚔️ (@SUFCUrman) November 23, 2021

Love to see this after I have just finished work, come on you blades ⚔️ https://t.co/ah4NIXR2fi — Logan ⚔️ (@SHULogan45) November 23, 2021