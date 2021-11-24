Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield United

‘Magic’, ‘Love to see this’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s performance

Published

29 seconds ago

on

Many Sheffield United fans have taken to Twitter to reflect on Jayden Bogle’s goal and performance in their 1-0 win away at Reading last night in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Blades picked up what may prove to be a vital victory last night thanks to a solitary goal from the former Derby County man and will now be looking to build upon the result.

Bogle was the man who made the difference for the Steel City club in the end as he ghosted in at the far post to expertly finish from a tight angle in front of a jubilant away end at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the supporters to air their views on his performance and the goal, with many taking to social media to provide their thoughts on what they had seen from the defender.

Quiz: What club do these 22 rarely-seen ex-Sheffield United players play at now?

1 of 22

Kyle McFadzean?

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Magic’, ‘Love to see this’ – Many Sheffield United fans react to player’s performance

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: