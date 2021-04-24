Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Magic’, ‘Look at the emotion’ – These Watford fans react as Xisco Munoz footage emerges following promotion

Watford are back in the Premier League after they beat Millwall at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

The Hornets have been superb since Xisco Munoz was appointed as Vladimir Ivic’s successor in December. Having encouraged a more attacking style of play, the squad responded and promotion has seemed likely for a while.

A huge win at Norwich in the week, combined with rivals dropping points, meant it was all on today and an Ismaila Sarr was enough to see off the Lions.

And, taking to Twitter, the club shared footage of Munoz and the bench when the final whistle was blown, with the Spaniard showing passion and emotion after all his hard work paid off.

As you would expect, the fans loved to see this side of Munoz and they are delighted with the job he has done since coming through the door.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the clip…


