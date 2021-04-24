Watford are back in the Premier League after they beat Millwall at Vicarage Road this afternoon.

The Hornets have been superb since Xisco Munoz was appointed as Vladimir Ivic’s successor in December. Having encouraged a more attacking style of play, the squad responded and promotion has seemed likely for a while.

A huge win at Norwich in the week, combined with rivals dropping points, meant it was all on today and an Ismaila Sarr was enough to see off the Lions.

And, taking to Twitter, the club shared footage of Munoz and the bench when the final whistle was blown, with the Spaniard showing passion and emotion after all his hard work paid off.

As you would expect, the fans loved to see this side of Munoz and they are delighted with the job he has done since coming through the door.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the clip…

This is a small example of why promotion/relegation and the current league system matters. Look at the emotion. The players, coaches, teams can dare to dream, to face the best and compete.. you can’t take that away. It destroys the soul of the game. https://t.co/eNTbQ5nGm7 — David (@davidknyc) April 24, 2021

This is what matters! The moment #watford got promotion to the #epl. This is why we love football and you can see the raw emotions here! 👇⚽️ https://t.co/hFAznCmFJS — Jude Aston (@Judes_Journey) April 24, 2021

The love I have for this man 💛🖤❤️ https://t.co/pvjFfwCF7m — ❌🧢 (@bxxsim) April 24, 2021

My manager — Ben – (@bchapman_19) April 24, 2021

BEST MANAGER IN THE WORLD AND I WONT HEAR OTHERWISE — James🐝 (@wfcJamesH) April 24, 2021