‘Magic’, ‘Just pay the money’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 21-y/o after big win

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form under Steve Cooper as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s.

Whilst the Reds had to stand firm at different times as Blues put them under pressure, they were ruthless in front of goal and the back three formation that the new boss has gone with allowed the wing-backs to flourish.

One of those was Djed Spence, who joined on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer window.

The 21-year-old has made an instant impact at the City Ground and he got a well-deserved goal to top off what was an impressive individual and team display.

As you would expect, the Forest support have been delighted by the contribution made by Spence since he joined and with how he played yesterday.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Spence’s role in the win at Birmingham from a section of the support on Twitter…

Dear @NFFC, just pay the money. What a fella. Been absolutely superb since coming in. Man like Djed Spence…#NFFC https://t.co/vqcVY9eINO — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) October 2, 2021

Djed Spence is a career mode regen of Matty Cash x3, absolute class #NFFC — Harry Beard (@HarryBeard69) October 2, 2021

Spence and Lowe were immense again #nffc — Kevin Phillips Bong (@K_Phillips_Bong) October 2, 2021

Been working in my house all day, so watched the game whilst working. Unreal performance. Djed Spence is magic. #nffc — Ryan.🌳 (@NFFCRY) October 2, 2021

We really need to buy Spence pls #NFFC — Davina ♡︎ (@davina12xo) October 2, 2021