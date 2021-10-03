Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘Magic’, ‘Just pay the money’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 21-y/o after big win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest continued their fine form under Steve Cooper as they beat Birmingham City 3-0 at St. Andrew’s.

Whilst the Reds had to stand firm at different times as Blues put them under pressure, they were ruthless in front of goal and the back three formation that the new boss has gone with allowed the wing-backs to flourish.

One of those was Djed Spence, who joined on loan from Middlesbrough in the summer window.

The 21-year-old has made an instant impact at the City Ground and he got a well-deserved goal to top off what was an impressive individual and team display.

24 questions about some of Nottingham Forest’s best ever forwards – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24

Robert Earnshaw joined the club from which side?

As you would expect, the Forest support have been delighted by the contribution made by Spence since he joined and with how he played yesterday.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Spence’s role in the win at Birmingham from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Magic’, ‘Just pay the money’ – These Nottingham Forest fans heap praise on 21-y/o after big win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: