‘Magic in his feet’ – Sunderland boss Lee Johnson lauds player’s performance

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has gushed to the Sunderland Echo about the performance of Alex Pritchard on his debut for the club last night.

The summer signing from Huddersfield Town made his full debut for the Black Cats away at Sky Bet League Two side Port Vale in the Carabao Cup and expertly assisted Josh Hawkes with a fine through ball during the first half.

Pritchard is still building up his match fitness after having limited game time during pre-season but there was certainly a lot of evidence on show last night that he can be a real asset for the North East outfit moving forwards.

Now Johnson has moved to heap praise on his player, as he stated the following after the 2-1 away victory:

“There were three or four glimpses of that magic in his feet.

“He’s got that great vision. We know exactly where he is and he’s a long way behind the other lads, so I’m delighted that we were able to tick those minutes off and build him up.”

Pritchard signed a two year contract at the Stadium of Light in the summer after leaving Huddersfield and will now be looking to nail down a starting spot under his new boss as the season progresses.

Sunderland are back in league action this weekend as they travel to Stadium MK on Saturday to face MK Dons.

The Verdict

There were clearly glimpses of what Pritchard can do in a Sunderland shirt last night and I think the Black Cats will slowly begin to see the best of him as he builds up his match fitness.

At the age of 28, he is one of the more experienced pros in the squad and will be fully aware that he has to work hard under Johnson to earn his spot in the starting eleven.

He is a player who has proven quality when his confidence is high and he shouldn’t have any problem with adapting to the pace and physicality of League One football.

I think there is no reason why he can’t be a success in the red and white stripes and it will be interesting to see how he gets on this term.