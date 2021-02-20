‘Magic,’ ‘Absolute class’ – Many Stoke City fans react to 26-y/o’s display in Luton win

A number of Stoke City supporters have been heaping praise on Nick Powell following his instrumental performance in their 3-0 win at home against Luton Town.

The Potters headed into the game looking to build on the much-needed 1-0 win they picked up against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek to bring to an end their nine-match winless run in the Championship. Michael O’Neill’s side managed to do that with another solid defensive performance backed up with some all-important moments of quality in the final third.

One player who proved to be instrumental to the Potters’ performance against Luton was Powell, with the attacker proving to be a constant threat in possession with his link-up play in the final third. While he also managed to score the all-important first goal of the game with a well-taken finish, before adding a second in the second half for his eighth and ninth league goals of the campaign (Sofascore).

The 26-year-old managed to make two key passes as well as his two goals and was also able to influence the game by pressing from the front making three tackles and winning five aerial duels (Sofascore). It was a complete all-round display from Powell who in this kind of form is amongst the best-attacking midfielders in the division.

Many Stoke fans were quick to heap praise on the attacking midfielder following this latest display and suggested that he is starting to have a major influence on proceedings for the Potters with the quality and consistency of his displays.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Jordan Thompson and nick Powell are such tidy footballers they have to start week in week out if they’re both fit — Nath (@nathjackson93) February 20, 2021

Nick Powell is absolutely RUNNING this game. — Wizards of Drivel (@wizardsofdrivel) February 20, 2021

Nick Powell ballon dor — Olly (@scfc_olly) February 20, 2021

Fletcher & Powell have been absolutely outstanding first half hour. #scfc — poc (@peteoconn) February 20, 2021

Messi wears Nick Powell pyjamas pass it on #SCFC — Sam (@blackjaw1980) February 20, 2021

Powell 🔥 absolute class act. And never got a look in when Jones was Manager 😳 #scfc — Dan Hyde (@DanHyde8) February 20, 2021

Nick Powell is magic! — Sam Thompson (@samthompsonscfc) February 20, 2021

Nick Powell is easily the best midfielder in this league and I’m not even being biased — Glenn (@GlennUrwin_) February 20, 2021