Preston North End's longest serving player, Alan Browne, could be set to depart the club on a free transfer this summer, with the experienced midfielder's contract ending this month.

The Lilywhites have expressed their desire to keep Browne beyond his current deal in Lancashire, but no agreement has yet been reached over an extension - this could open the door for other clubs to swoop in and complete a deal to sign him instead in the meantime.

Browne has been a key figure for North End since breaking into the first-team squad as a teenager in 2014, and has been the club captain since 2020. Browne's versatility to play a multitude of roles in midfield, or even as a wing-back, surely make him a solid addition for plenty of Championship sides.

Alan Browne's career stats (all comps) - as per Transfermarkt Team Games Goals Assists Preston North End 414 46 26 Ireland 35 5 0

However, Browne has yet to make an official decision over his future, although he is said to have been offered the best contract in PNE's history. Alan Nixon revealed earlier last week that both Coventry City and Sheffield United are interested in signing Browne, so it is set to be a summer of big decisions for the midfielder.

There are no guarantees that he will remain at Deepdale this summer. With that in mind, we have taken a look at three ideal alternatives Preston should be keeping an eye on in the market.

Marc Leonard

It is thought that a number of Championship sides, including Hull City, Plymouth Argyle, and Preston are all still said to hold an interest in signing Marc Leonard in the coming months, after another impressive loan with Northampton Town.

Brighton are apparently open to selling the 22-year-old this summer, as he enters the final 12 months of his contract at The AMEX Stadium. It has been suggested that the Premier League club could accept a fee in the region of £300,000 for his services.

An industrious box-to-box player, and one who is seven years Browne's junior, he may make sense as a long-term option for Ryan Lowe. Leonard has slowly risen up the divisions, and the obvious next step is the second tier, where Preston are able to afford him regular minutes and opportunities, should Browne depart and leave a void in midfield.

Bosun Lawal

This season has seen Bosun Lawal take the greatest strides in his development, all the way into senior football, with the youngster impressing and growing as a player by the game for Fleetwood Town on loan from Celtic, in spite of the club's own difficulties this term.

He originally signed as a centre-back under Scott Brown, but his best performances have come following his dismissal, with Charlie Adam turning him into a midfielder to great effect. Operating as a defensive or central midfield player in a three-man midfield, he has become one of the best ball-carrying midfielders in the division. Unsurprisingly, due to his sheer size and frame at 6'2", Lawal is an absolute powerhouse, and combines excellent strength with the ability to move the ball very quickly.

He may not be the same profile as Browne and Leonard, but he has plenty of upside and versatility. The next obvious step is a loan to the second tier. Some reports from earlier this month believe that Marti Cifuentes' QPR are leading the race for the Republic of Ireland U-21 international, with promoted duo Portsmouth and Derby County also among his suitors heading into the summer.

Paris Maghoma

The man who combines Leonard's stamina and industry, as well as Lawal's ball-carrying ability, is Paris Maghoma. The 23-year-old Brentford midfielder enjoyed a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers this term.

He impressed in League One and should be in line for a loan or permanent switch to the Championship, which makes him a good option for Preston. He can be deployed as a holding midfielder or with the freedom to stretch his legs in a number-eight role, and add plenty of athleticism to Preston's midfield.

Browne's ability to be used as a wing-back is useful, but Maghoma has the skill-set to be an energetic dribbler down the flank if necessary as well. However, one thing none of these three players possess is the intangibles lost with Browne, including his leadership and experience.