Highlights Pursuing on-loan midfielder Paris Maghoma is a priority for Bolton Wanderers.

The expected departure of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson signifies the end of an era for the forward.

Wanderers are still in limbo about what division they will be in next season.

Bolton Wanderers have reached the League One play-off final at Wembley Stadium and so their entire season and subsequent summer is resting on that one afternoon in mid-May.

There will be plenty of changes to be made to the squad or even the suggested recruitment lists they have already put in place, with Ian Evatt already confirming that Wanderers and Chris Markham are prepared for either eventual outcome.

A couple of priorities or at least likely occurrences, though, remain the same regardless of what division Wanderers find themselves in for the 2024/25 campaign and that is the intended pursuit of on-loan midfielder Paris Maghoma, as well as the expected departure of Jon Dadi Bodvarsson.

Here, we take a look at how that pair feature in a dream start to the transfer window:

In: Paris Maghoma

In the summer, Bolton Wanderers reportedly agreed a deal with Saint Mirren over the signing of Keanu Baccus, but that eventually fell through, whilst also targeting Germany U21 international Florian Flick as they aimed to bolster their midfield following the departures of MJ Williams and Kieran Lee.

However, neither deal came to fruition, so it appeared that when the signing of Paris Maghoma was announced on loan from Brentford, this was very much a third choice or ‘back up option’ for the Whites.

What has transpired is therefore perhaps beyond the expectations of the aforementioned Evatt and Markham, with the recently turned 23-year-old becoming a pillar of Bolton’s first-choice eleven with an ability to match his defensive work ethic and a keen eye for a tackle with real flair and effectiveness in the final third.

Prior to the end of the season, just before Maghoma was named Wanderers’ Young Player of the Year at their end of season awards dinner, Ian Evatt said he was hopeful of securing the services of the midfielder in the summer and Maghoma has also said he ‘loves’ it up in Lancashire, so there will be a desire to get that deal over the line as quickly as possible.

The stumbling block for Bolton could well be that other clubs will be heavily interested and failure to beat Oxford United in the upcoming League One play-off final could put an end to that speculation, too.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has also discussed Maghoma’s future, praising the former England youth international for his performances and hinting at a potential role for him back at the Gtech Community Stadium once he returns for pre-season.

Out: Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Another player that has been taken into the hearts of Bolton Wanderers supporters is Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, but the Icelandic international does now appear to be on his way out of the Toughsheet.

The 31-year-old forward, who started in Iceland’s famous 2-1 defeat of England in the Round of 16 of UEFA EURO 2016 in France, joined the Trotters on a free transfer in the January transfer window of 2022 and has shown a lot of real quality.

His hold up ability, combined with some genuinely impressive strikes, has seen him receive a lot of clamour to be a regular starter in the Bolton eleven, but injuries and inconsistency mean his Bolton career has been a frustrating one.

He picked up yet another injury last month in their 1-1 draw at home to eventual champions Portsmouth and that, as confirmed by Ian Evatt, was enough to rule him out for the rest of the season, and, with it being one of a handful of fairly lengthy injuries since joining the club, does appear to be the end of his time with the Whites.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson record in England Club Goals Games Wolves 3 48 Reading FC 17 56 Millwall 7 76 Bolton Wanderers 25 94

In 94 appearances for Wanderers, Bodvarsson notched 25 times and did reach double figures across all competitions this season, but never really hit the heights he did when he came in and scored seven in 21, mainly off the bench.

It is perhaps harsh to suggest it would be the dream start to a transfer window to see him depart, but more the natural end point for a fan favourite, regardless of what division Bolton find themselves in next season.