Magennis starts: The predicted Wigan Athletic XI to face Morecambe on Tuesday night

Wigan are still playing catch-up in League One, with the side having several games in hand on some of the other teams around them due to postponements.

They’ll get another one under their belt in midweek, with the Latics set to face off against Morecambe on Tuesday night. Leam Richardson’s side will fancy their chances against Rovers too, as the side are currently struggling near the foot of the table.

With Wigan still making some shrewd signings in this winter window – and the potential for more to come – they’ll be eager to make it count and try and seal a promotion spot this campaign.

A win here could fling them further up the table again – and so three points will be vital. But who looks likely to start for them in this fixture?

You’d have to think that after another solid victory over Doncaster, there won’t be too much change for this fixture.

Perhaps the only movement in the starting eleven could be one that sees new signing Josh Magennis given the nod upfront. He has had some time now to get settled and into the mix and while it might be wiser to bring him off the bench instead, a player of his calibre in League One should surely start.

That would mean pushing Will Keane back to his spot at CAM, where he is equally adept and can still chip in with some goals. That would, in turn, see the exciting Callum Lang pushed back out onto the right, with Gavin Massey dropping to the bench.

On the left would be James McClean, who is continuing to prove that he is arguably too good for this level. Another assist against Doncaster shows that.

Max Power got his name on the scoresheet last time around and, alongside him, Tom Naylor was one of the best players on the park so should also keep his spot.

Finally, heading to defence, the entire backline was fantastic to boot. Tom Pearce chipped in with an assist and there is mounting interest in his services, while Jack Whatmough completed the most passes of anyone in the entire match. While Ben Amos didn’t have his best game in Wigan colours, he is still the main shot-stopper at the DW Stadium.