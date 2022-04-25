Mads Andersen speaks out following big Barnsley decision

Barnsley defender Mads Andersen praised Poya Asbaghi as a good coach following his sacking over the weekend.

The Tykes have endured a miserable season, with their relegation to League One confirmed on Friday night as they lost 2-1 to Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town away from home.

Therefore, the hierarchy at Oakwell made the decision to remove Asbaghi, who was only appointed in November. For many fans, that was the right decision, as the former Goteborg chief had failed to get his ideas across to the team.

However, whilst Andersen wouldn’t be drawn on that, he spoke well about the former boss when addressing the club’s media.

“He came in yesterday to say goodbye and thank us all for this experience. I think the two of them were great coaches and they brought in some great stuff and developed a lot of players here with their way of playing.

“I wish them all the best for the future. They came in at a tough point, but like he said yesterday, they believe so much in themselves and you can tell that, and I had respect for that.”

The verdict

These are very professional comments from Andersen and whilst you wouldn’t expect him to completely dig him out, it does at least prove he had a real respect for the coach.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t take away from the fact that he simply didn’t do a good enough job at the club, which is why they were relegated from the Championship.

Now, for Andersen and his teammates it’s about trying to end the campaign on the high but the main focus for those higher up at Barnsley is to identify the manager they want to take the club back up.

