Mads Andersen reveals what Poya Asbaghi has been like so far at Barnsley

Barnsley find themselves eight points adrift of safety in the Championship after a difficult first half of the season.

After a win and a draw in their opening two matches, the Tykes have managed to pick up a mere nine points since.

Markus Schopp was appointed in the summer following Valerien Ismael’s departure, but the Austrian was sacked in early November with Barnsley picking up just 11 points from their opening seven games.

Swedish coach Poya Asbaghi is now at the helm at Oakwell, with the 36-year-old starting his tenure with just two points from his first five games.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Barnsley strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Sam Winnall Sunderland Oxford United Wigan Athletic MK Dons

Speaking to the club’s media, Barnsley defender Mads Andersen spoke about the new manager and the confidence he has in him: “He’s very strong on communication. He is very clever, very intelligent. He sees everything, and we all know as players what he is wanting from us.

“It’s not always the case for a player, that he understands his role. But with the new gaffer, we are all aware of what we need to do. But it’s a new style so it takes some time to get used to that.

“We are in a transitional period, but in the coming games it needs to go together with results.”

The verdict

It is an excellent assessment from Anderson who realises the quality and knowledge that Asbaghi possesses, and takes confidence from that.

Barnsley find themselves in an extremely difficult position, with the highs of last season making their start to this campaign seem catastrophic.

However, performances seem to be improving late and it will be no surprise to see the Swedish coach getting the best out of his players as the season progresses.

Asbaghi is a project-based manager who has been thrown in at the deep end and should he be trusted for an extended period of time, it is likely that Barnsley will start firing again.