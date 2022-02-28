Mads Andersen makes Barnsley survival claim following club’s latest triumph

Barnsley defender Mads Andersen has admitted that his side are looking to replicate the successful survival push that they achieved in 2020 during the current campaign.

The Tykes avoided relegation on the final day of the 2019/20 season thanks to a last-gasp strike from Clarke Oduor in their meeting with Brentford.

Barnsley have managed to revive their current hopes of avoiding relegation by securing three victories in their last four league games.

After beating Queens Park Rangers, Barnsley suffered a narrow defeat at the hands of Coventry City before getting back on track in their meeting with Hull City.

Poya Asbaghi’s side backed up their win over the Tigers by sealing all three points in their showdown with Middlesbrough last weekend.

A brace from Amine Bassi as well as an effort from Andersen helped the club secure a 3-2 victory over Boro at Oakwell.

Currently six points adrift of safety, Barnsley will be looking to close this particular gap when they face Derby County on Saturday.

Reflecting on his side’s recent resurgence, Andersen has suggested that his side are now confident in their ability.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about whether the club are looking to replicate the escape that they achieved two years ago, Andersen said: “Of course it’s 100 per cent what we are going for.

“The confidence we have now – and the run we are in – I don’t see why we shouldn’t keep that going.

“I do see the similarities.

“We were in the same situation two seasons ago and now we have the momentum and to keep that going.

“Be confident and positive.

“What I do know is that in every game, the players are doing everything we can and are fighting.

“Right now we have some momentum and that’s what we want to keep.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Barnsley have managed to illustrate that they are more than willing to fight for their survival this season by delivering resilient performances in recent times, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they go on to retain their Championship status later this year.

In order to keep the pressure on Reading, the Tykes will need to secure a positive result against a Derby side who are also looking to make inroads in the second-tier.

Andersen’s presence could prove to be crucial on Saturday as he is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.86 at this level.

By delivering another assured performance for Barnsley this weekend, the 24-year-old could potentially help his side seal a crucial victory over the Rams.