‘Madness’, ‘Surprised’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest react as midfielder is linked with City Ground exit

Oxford United are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over an agreement that could see Marcus McGuane sign for the League One club permanently according to BBC Radio Oxford.

The central midfielder only signed for the club last year, as he penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Reds, originally signing for their Under-23s side.

But McGuane was sent out on loan to Oxford United for the 2020/21 season, and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the U’s, as they target promotion into the Championship this term.

The 22-year-old has evidently made a good impression so far in his loan spell at the Kassam Stadium, with Oxford exploring the possibility of turning his loan spell into a permanent one in the near future.

Can you score full marks on this Easter Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 19 Who is Forest's number 6? Scott McKenna Joe Worrall Loic Mbe Soh Gaetan Bong

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to the news that Oxford are in talks with McGuane over a permanent transfer in the summer.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I've seen this one doing the rounds. I'm not entirely sure, CH will have made the judgement here. I wonder if someone in the academy setup has had a say in the matter. Seems odd, Hughton will have only seen him play on tapes etc. — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) April 6, 2021

Small profit and a sell on fee…. doesn't always work out, certainly better than losing him for nothing — Andrew Chard (@Chardgrills) April 6, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous. Barcelona saw talent in the lad and we are potentially going to let him go. Madness. — Will Hobson (@Willh1985) April 6, 2021

would be nice to see him play for us but sadly doesnt seem he fits in our system. CH will be looking to get rid of anyone who wont get game time and spend the money on players that will even if the player could be good for us. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) April 6, 2021

Don't get why we buy players to then never get a look in the squad or given a chance,but typical Forest just sell them straight away — 🔴 (@CNL_NFFC) April 6, 2021

Surprised we’re not even having a look in pre-season — DomThom (@DomThom1984) April 6, 2021

Pointless signing him then really wasn’t it. A shame, was looking forward to seeing him in a #nffc shirt.. https://t.co/e4AuDVcqIM — Everything Forest (@EverythingNFFC) April 6, 2021

Nooooooo #nffc Let Hughton look at him in the pre season. https://t.co/4lDXJgtYhU — TenaciousT (@ThornStinger) April 6, 2021