‘Madness’, ‘Surprised’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest react as midfielder is linked with City Ground exit

Oxford United are reportedly in talks with Nottingham Forest over an agreement that could see Marcus McGuane sign for the League One club permanently according to BBC Radio Oxford. 

The central midfielder only signed for the club last year, as he penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the Reds, originally signing for their Under-23s side.

But McGuane was sent out on loan to Oxford United for the 2020/21 season, and has gone on to make 20 appearances for the U’s, as they target promotion into the Championship this term.

The 22-year-old has evidently made a good impression so far in his loan spell at the Kassam Stadium, with Oxford exploring the possibility of turning his loan spell into a permanent one in the near future.

Plenty of Nottingham Forest supporters took to social media to react to the news that Oxford are in talks with McGuane over a permanent transfer in the summer.

