‘Madness’, ‘Questions to be answered already’ – These Portsmouth fans are stunned as details emerge over club decision

Portsmouth had a 12-month option to extend Craig MacGillivray’s contract but they still decided against keeping the keeper.

The stopper, who was named as Pompey’s Player of the Year, was out of contract in the summer and it had been reported that the club were in talks with MacGillivray over a new deal.

However, it’s now been stated that the keeper will be leaving, with journalist Andrew Moon revealing that Portsmouth declined to take up a one-year option.

It’s fair to say that has baffled the support. There would’ve been an understanding that MacGillivray may have moved on if a new deal couldn’t be agreed, or if he had a bigger offer waiting from another club.

But, with that not the case, and the decision entirely down to boss Danny Cowley, it’s certainly proved to be a talking point.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Goes to show we’re trying to cut costs then, they’ll give Bass the No1 shirt and save a few £ ! Also if that’s the case why not keep one of the other kids as a back up ? — John Molyneaux (@jmx1988) May 16, 2021

Don’t understand the reaction to this news tbh . He’s no better / worse than prob 75% goalies at this level – who knows ? They may have someone, in their opinion better , lined up !!? Why not wait & see …….. — Wayne R W (@WrightingWayne) May 16, 2021

Absolutely ridiculous decision, can’t see any logical reason why you wouldn’t want to keep him. Not a good sign at all. Questions to be answered already — Adam Tungatt (@adachops) May 16, 2021

That’s unfortunate he was a great keeper one of the few players that showed passion in that team — Mark Monks (@Mark_Monks99) May 16, 2021

At the end of the day he was player of the season with one of the worst group of players I've seen since before cook its no massive achievement — Tom Clark (@Clarkeyboy12345) May 16, 2021

Madness! — Alan John Phillips (@cardman81) May 16, 2021

Mistake. — Mark Davison (@Fuengi) May 16, 2021