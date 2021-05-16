Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Portsmouth

‘Madness’, ‘Questions to be answered already’ – These Portsmouth fans are stunned as details emerge over club decision

Published

8 mins ago

on

Portsmouth had a 12-month option to extend Craig MacGillivray’s contract but they still decided against keeping the keeper.

The stopper, who was named as Pompey’s Player of the Year, was out of contract in the summer and it had been reported that the club were in talks with MacGillivray over a new deal.

However, it’s now been stated that the keeper will be leaving, with journalist Andrew Moon revealing that Portsmouth declined to take up a one-year option.

It’s fair to say that has baffled the support. There would’ve been an understanding that MacGillivray may have moved on if a new deal couldn’t be agreed, or if he had a bigger offer waiting from another club.

But, with that not the case, and the decision entirely down to boss Danny Cowley, it’s certainly proved to be a talking point.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


