‘Madness’, ‘Music to my ears’ – Plenty of Ipswich Town fans react to key figure’s eye-opening recent admission

Ipswich Town will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Championship heading into the new league campaign, which is set to get underway in August.

The Tractor Boys finished ninth in the League One table this term, in what was a slightly frustrating season on the whole for the Portman Road faithful, who would have been eager to see their side push for a timely return into the second tier of English football.

Speaking to The Athletic, Ipswich Town’s co-owner Brett Johnson revealed that he is only looking to keep 10% of the first-team squad that were in place in March when Paul Cook took charge at Portman Road ahead of a summer of change at the club.

“We’re making wholesale changes. We had long calls with Paul and we have a lot of faith in him.

“He was the manager that we were intending to appoint, and Marcus Evans reached out to us because (Cook) was appointed before we closed the deal, but that he was on our very, very short list.

“Paul showed up and there were something like 43 players on the extended roster; I think we’re keeping about 10 per cent of them. The question is how quickly you can bring in so much talent and get it to click.”

Plenty of Ipswich Town supporters took to social media to react to Johnson’s recent comments on the first-team squad, with a number of fans being pleased to hear of his recent admission.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

