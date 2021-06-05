Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Madness’, ‘Disgrace’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans fume at fresh details concerning Liam Shaw’s exit

Liam Shaw was reportedly asking for wages of £3,000 per week to stay at Sheffield Wednesday before leaving to join Celtic, which has drawn a furious reaction from many Owls fans. 

The 20-year-old joined the Scottish club this summer after signing a pre-contract with them ahead of the end of his Wednesday contract.

The Owls have since been relegated to League One and another of their up-and-coming players, Osaze Urhoghide, is also understood to be set to leave as a free agent.

Trusted Wednesday source Alan Biggs has claimed those departures highlight the club’s “skewed priorities” and revealed some damning details about Shaw’s departure.

According to Biggs, sources informed him at the time that the Wednesday academy product wanted a salary of just £3,000 per week to stay at Hillsborough, which it appears he was not offered by the Yorkshire club.

Additionally, at the same time, Biggs was told that captain Barry Bannan was signing terms on a deal worth at least £27,000 per week.

The Owls have faced significant financial issues this season and are currently working with the PFA to solve their problems paying player wages in full and on time.

Even so, these new details concerning Shaw’s departure have left many supporters absolutely furious.

