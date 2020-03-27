Madejski deal? Monaco return? What does the future hold Reading’s Pele?

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Pele joined Reading on a season-long loan from AS Monaco last summer.

The 28-year-old was signed by Jose Gomes, and arrived having spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Nottingham Forest. He’s had a nomadic career which started at Inter Milan, and ended up in Monaco via several spells in Spain, Portugal and even Ukraine.

Today though, Pele is a Reading player, and an important one at that. His season started fairly slowly and nobody was neither impressed nor unimpressed with the Guinea-Bissau international, but his influence on the side has really grown under Mark Bowen.

Pele has become a hugely useful player since the Welshman arrived, featuring 28 times in the Championship so far this season, and scoring his first goal for the Royals in the 3-1 win at Birmingham City last time out.

He’s had spells in the starting line-up and spells on the bench, but overall he’s had a good season with the club, and many fans would like to see him make his stay permanent – Pele himself has stated his desire to remain a Reading player past this season.

His contract with the French side expires in the summer, and it’s unlikely that they’ll offer him a renewal – he joined the club at the start of last season, and has only made 11 first-team appearances for the club since.

Wages will be an issue though – coming from a top European club like Monaco, Pele is bound to be earning a fair bit more than most Reading players for example, and that could cause a few complications when it comes to making his stay permanent.

Nevertheless, Pele wants to remain Berkshire, the fans want him to, and there’s no reason why Bowen shouldn’t either. The deal should get across the line if all parties can come to an agreement, and it’d set Pele up to have a really strong, first ‘proper’ season with the club.

He’d likely become a regular starter if he was a permanent figure at the club, and he’d only get better with the more Championship experience he gets.

At 28-years-old, Pele still has a fair few years in him, and fans would love to see him spend them at the Madejski.