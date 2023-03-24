Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles bagged a brace to help Northern Ireland make a winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying last night and take him to 20 goals for the season, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the League One club.

Charles arrived at the right time to convert Conor Washington's cross midway through the first half and then powered a diving header into the net 10 minutes after the break to all but clinch a victory in Michael O'Neill's first game back in the dugout.

There will be tougher games to come for Northern Ireland but with Denmark, Finland, and Slovenia the other sides in their qualifying group, they have to believe that they can make it to next summer's tournament in Germany.

Charles' form in front of goal could well be key and the Bolton striker finally opened his account for his nation last night, in what was his 14th cap.

The brace moves the 27-year-old to 20 goals for the season for club and country, which is an outstanding return - particularly as it is only March.

His double milestone has caught the attention of the Bolton fans, many of whom have taken to Twitter to share their excitement...