Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Made such a difference’ – Many West Brom fans highlight ‘beast’ for praise in Birmingham win

Published

22 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion beat local rivals Birmingham City 1-0 at the Hawthorns last night and many Baggies fans have picked out Matt Clarke as one of the standout performers. 

The centre-back’s contributions since joining on loan from Brighton in the summer have been limited by injury issues but he returned to the starting XI against the Blues last night – slotting in on the left of a back three.

Valerien Ismael’s side restricted Birmingham to just one shot on target all evening and only 33% possession, with Clarke’s performance a factor in their impressive defensive display.

The Seagulls loanee won five of his eight ground duels and seven of his 13 in the air, as well as making three tackles and seven clearances (Sofascore).

It looked for a while as if Albion may be forced to settle for just a point but Karlan Grant’s hammered in the only goal of the game from outside the box in the 75th minute, which meant the West Midlands club regained their place at the top of the Championship.

Have West Brom had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23

Sheffield United?

Clarke’s return proved a talking point after the game, with many Baggies fans taking to Twitter to highlight the defender as one of the standout performers…


Related Topics:

London-based sports journalist at Snack Media EFL accredited, graduate of New Associates and the University of Brighton

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Made such a difference’ – Many West Brom fans highlight ‘beast’ for praise in Birmingham win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: