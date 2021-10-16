‘Made such a difference’ – Many West Brom fans highlight ‘beast’ for praise in Birmingham win

West Bromwich Albion beat local rivals Birmingham City 1-0 at the Hawthorns last night and many Baggies fans have picked out Matt Clarke as one of the standout performers.

The centre-back’s contributions since joining on loan from Brighton in the summer have been limited by injury issues but he returned to the starting XI against the Blues last night – slotting in on the left of a back three.

Valerien Ismael’s side restricted Birmingham to just one shot on target all evening and only 33% possession, with Clarke’s performance a factor in their impressive defensive display.

The Seagulls loanee won five of his eight ground duels and seven of his 13 in the air, as well as making three tackles and seven clearances (Sofascore).

It looked for a while as if Albion may be forced to settle for just a point but Karlan Grant’s hammered in the only goal of the game from outside the box in the 75th minute, which meant the West Midlands club regained their place at the top of the Championship.

Clarke’s return proved a talking point after the game, with many Baggies fans taking to Twitter to highlight the defender as one of the standout performers…

Massive shoutout has to go to Matt Clarke an all, the difference made last night was unreal, looked an absolute rock at the back, won every header 🤩 #wba — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) October 16, 2021

Clarke made a big difference. How much has Townsend come on as a player since that 1st season btw 😍😍 — JoeTalbot (@JoeTalbotWBA) October 15, 2021

Looked so much more composed at the back at times with Clarke being back. 😍 — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) October 15, 2021

Terrible game – awful preformance- but our biggest win of the season – forget it’s a derby but to bounce back from a defeat how ever it’s achieved is huge – Clarke for me immense- top of the league – happy journey back to the east mids #wba 👊 — Jason Wheeler (@le_lebouf76) October 15, 2021

We were woeful until we scored. Clarke made such a difference, Molumby has to start next game. #wba — Jack (@Jackk_Ross) October 15, 2021

Matt Clarke a huge player to have back. Beast in there. — WBA Rainbow Stand 🅙 (@TheRainbowStand) October 15, 2021

Take the win, great finish but man that was hard viewing, Townsend & Clarke by far our best players, Mowatt clearly not fit, Molumby decent 💙 Up The Brom #wba — Jay Hickman (@HurricaneHic147) October 15, 2021