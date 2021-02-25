Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Made of cake’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Thompson reveals player blow

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday fell to their third league defeat on the spin last night, losing 3-0 to Brentford in West London.

The Owls sit three points adrift of safety after conceding three goals at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sorensen secured a big home win for the Bees, who moved back into automatic promotion contention.

For Wednesday, it’s a third straight defeat in the Championship, and the Owls have been dealt a disappointing double injury blow.

Massimo Luongo and Keiren Westwood both missed out last night, and Neil Thompson has now revealed the diagnosis on the pair.

Luongo will be unavailable for the next “five or six weeks”, whilst Westwood has fractured his rib and looks set to be out for a lengthy period of time.

Here, we take a look at Owls fans’ reactions to this disappointing injury update…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Made of cake’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Thompson reveals player blow

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: