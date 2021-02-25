‘Made of cake’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Thompson reveals player blow

Sheffield Wednesday fell to their third league defeat on the spin last night, losing 3-0 to Brentford in West London.

The Owls sit three points adrift of safety after conceding three goals at the Brentford Community Stadium on Wednesday night.

Goals from Bryan Mbuemo, Saman Ghoddos and Mads Bech Sorensen secured a big home win for the Bees, who moved back into automatic promotion contention.

For Wednesday, it’s a third straight defeat in the Championship, and the Owls have been dealt a disappointing double injury blow.

Massimo Luongo and Keiren Westwood both missed out last night, and Neil Thompson has now revealed the diagnosis on the pair.

Luongo will be unavailable for the next “five or six weeks”, whilst Westwood has fractured his rib and looks set to be out for a lengthy period of time.

Here, we take a look at Owls fans’ reactions to this disappointing injury update…

More to it than meets the eye with this one. I 100% guarantee he leaves us and plays every week elsewhere. Hasn’t settled up and wants to move back down south for good. Let him. — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) February 24, 2021

Do you not think all our injury problems are linked to our pitch! Everything changed when it altered! Cant remember having this many injuries beforehand.

Or is our training methods? — Steve Haggerty 💙 (@Heytch39) February 24, 2021

Don't worry at least we've got strength in depth from the summer recruitment…. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) February 24, 2021

If I rung in work as much as this lad I’d be on the rock n roll it’s ridiculous — scott cain (@scottcain13) February 24, 2021

Don’t worry he wouldn’t play him anyway, change nothing, nothing changes! — russell kenyon (@russellkenyon) February 24, 2021

Luongo is made of cake — Daniel Laird (@DanielLairdSWFC) February 24, 2021

Plasticine legs! — Dean Pattison (@DeanPattison77h) February 24, 2021

Luongo the new Kieran Lee then — Chris Ashley (@chrisashley121) February 24, 2021