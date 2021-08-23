‘Made my year’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as player agreement announced

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Dominic Iorfa has agreed a new deal with the club.

We are delighted to announce that @DominicIorfa has extended his contract with the Owls! 🦉#swfc pic.twitter.com/UfrhAvZA2f — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 23, 2021

The 26-year-old has been a generally sound performer for the Owls since joining from Wolves and his absence through injury for much of the previous campaign certainly didn’t help as Wednesday were relegated.

Now fully fit, Iorfa has been a key player for Darren Moore’s men in the past month, starring in central defence as the Yorkshire side have yet to concede a goal.

With his deal having entered the final 12 months, there were concerns about whether Iorfa would stay, but the club announced today that Iorfa had signed fresh terms that will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

That continues what has been an impressive summer for the Owls and the news unsurprisingly went down very well with the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Best bit of business this summer! — JG13 (@jordan_gowans) August 23, 2021

Cheat mode now fully activated. — James Nelson 💙 (@nelsonjd76) August 23, 2021

Fantastic news!!! YES BIG DOM — Jim Unwin (@JamesUnwin88) August 23, 2021

SWFC you have made my year 😭💙 — Ben Fox (@Foxy1405) August 23, 2021

Excellent news — Lee Ross (@leeaross76) August 23, 2021

Glorious news! — Andy McElwaine (@andymcelwaine) August 23, 2021

Not sure what's going on with Sheffield Wednesday but i like it. The club looks to be heading in the right direction & we have a team & manager we can be proud of. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) August 23, 2021