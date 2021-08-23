Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Made my year’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as player agreement announced

Published

14 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed that Dominic Iorfa has agreed a new deal with the club.

The 26-year-old has been a generally sound performer for the Owls since joining from Wolves and his absence through injury for much of the previous campaign certainly didn’t help as Wednesday were relegated.

Now fully fit, Iorfa has been a key player for Darren Moore’s men in the past month, starring in central defence as the Yorkshire side have yet to concede a goal.

With his deal having entered the final 12 months, there were concerns about whether Iorfa would stay, but the club announced today that Iorfa had signed fresh terms that will keep him at Hillsborough until the summer of 2023.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

That continues what has been an impressive summer for the Owls and the news unsurprisingly went down very well with the fans.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Made my year’, ‘Fantastic’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are delighted as player agreement announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: