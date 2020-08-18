Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

West Brom News

‘Made my day’ – These West Brom fans react as signing issues message

Published

9 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion ace Matheus Pereira has taken to Twitter to reflect on making his stay at The Hawthorns permanent.

The attacking midfielder shone on loan last season for the Baggies with his number of assists well into double figures and, eventually, that helped Albion make it back into the Premier League.

Indeed, many were hopeful that he was going to be staying put and Albion finally announced that that would be the case yesterday, with the player offering this verdict earlier on today:

He’s clearly delighted to be playing for Albion and in the Premier League next season and Baggies fans will be looking forward to seeing what he can do, whilst opposing players might well want to be wary of what he could produce.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction from fans to their latest signing’s message:

Some happy fans, then, and now Pereira will be yearning for the new season to begin.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Made my day’ – These West Brom fans react as signing issues message

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: