‘Made my day’ – Many Hull City fans react as Tigers seal transfer agreement for ex-Premier League player

Hull City have confirmed the permanent signing of highly influential midfielder Tom Huddlestone.

The 34-year-old has penned down a one-year deal with The Tigers, an agreement that includes the option of an additional year.

Huddlestone, who has been training with Grant McCann’s side for about a month, featured in pre-season friendlies against Scunthorpe United and Manchester United U23s, scoring a stunning goal against the Premier League’s youth side.

After featuring heavily at youth level on the international stage, Huddlestone also has represented the county at senior level, earning four caps in the process.

The experienced midfielder spent four years with The Tigers between 2013 and 2017, making 135 appearances during a time that Hull were relegated to the Championship, before immediately returning to the top flight.

Prior to that, Huddlestone spent eight years with Tottenham Hotspur, regularly starring for five of those campaigns.

After his first spell with The Tigers, the Derby County academy graduate joined The Rams. He proceeded to make 79 appearances in three years in Derbyshire, before he departed in the summer of last year, as a contract extension failed to materialise.

Here, we are a look at how some Hull City fans have reacted to the re-arrival of Tom Huddlestone…

Announce promotion — Haydn (@HaydnWithill) August 17, 2021

Now that's what we want to see welcome back huddz #onceAtigeralwaysAtiger — steven frankland (@verveno1) August 17, 2021

Welcome back Tom! Great signing. — Sarah Briggs (@sarah2572) August 17, 2021

Yeh! Well done city. Welcome back Tom — TigerDor 💙 (@TigerDor) August 17, 2021

Made my day – class signing @Huddz8 — Garry Salmon (@Burstwick1958) August 17, 2021

This makes me so insanely HAPPY — Imo (Imogen) (@imoprescott) August 17, 2021

My favourite ever City player ❤️ @Huddz8 I love you 🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 — Jamie (@JHcafc) August 17, 2021