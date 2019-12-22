‘Made my Christmas’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to crucial late winner

Swansea City left Luton victorious after a late Andre Ayew goal gave Steve Cooper’s side a crucial three points in their play-off push.

The goal means that the Swans are now up to sixth, although Sheffield Wednesday face Bristol City on Sunday. Cooper has been very good since coming into the club, and many supporters will not have foreseen the season that they’ve currently had.

Ayew, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has been brilliant so far in the current campaign, and has once again turned into a crucial player for the Swans.

Now their thoughts turn to what could be a really interesting Boxing Day clash with Brentford. The Bees are also in the top six, and this could be a big game in terms of momentum and confidence heading into the second-half of the season.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to Ayew’s vital late winner on Saturday…

We’d be in bottom 3 if we didn’t have Ayew and there I was saying I’d rather have Jordan in the summer — Tom (@Tom9823) December 21, 2019

Where would we be without Ayew😩 — sarah (@sarahcodd1) December 21, 2019

I didn’t think Ayew had it in him to play in the championship. His attitude, commitment and performances have proved me wrong. If his future wasn’t uncertain he’d be my captain 100%. What a guy, what a player🙌 — Haylz87 🎧⚽️ (@HayleyJones1987) December 21, 2019

Absolutely massive result and back into the play off positions! Where would we be without André Ayew? Merry Christmas everyone! — JacksAngle (@JacksAngle) December 21, 2019

Get in Ayew 🦢 — Irish Jack (@IrishJack12) December 21, 2019

Andre Ayew made my Christmas — Higgy (@JordanHibbert01) December 21, 2019

Andre Ayew – what a player! — Peter Orn (@PeteOrn) December 21, 2019