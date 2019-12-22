Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Made my Christmas’ – Plenty of Swansea fans react to crucial late winner

Published

2 mins ago

on

Swansea City left Luton victorious after a late Andre Ayew goal gave Steve Cooper’s side a crucial three points in their play-off push.

The goal means that the Swans are now up to sixth, although Sheffield Wednesday face Bristol City on Sunday. Cooper has been very good since coming into the club, and many supporters will not have foreseen the season that they’ve currently had.

Ayew, who was linked with a move away in the summer, has been brilliant so far in the current campaign, and has once again turned into a crucial player for the Swans.

Now their thoughts turn to what could be a really interesting Boxing Day clash with Brentford. The Bees are also in the top six, and this could be a big game in terms of momentum and confidence heading into the second-half of the season.

Here’s how Swansea supporters reacted to Ayew’s vital late winner on Saturday…


