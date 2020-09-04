‘Made for this league’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are lapping up transfer news

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of striker Miguel Angel Guerrero from Olympiacos as they gear up for the new season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds have been busy in this summer’s transfer window as they look to bounce back from what happened last season and the likes of Lyle Taylor and Tyler Blackett have joined the club.

Their latest arrival, meanwhile, comes from the Greek champions, though he originally hails from Spain:

𝙃𝙤𝙡𝙖 𝙈𝙞𝙜𝙪𝙚𝙡 👋#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of Spanish striker Miguel Angel Guerrero from @olympiacosfc! — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 4, 2020

He’ll be looking to quickly show what he can do this season coming but with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban vying for a starting spot in the side up front, it will be tough.

Competition in squads wins you promotion, though, and Sabri Lamouchi is clearly all too aware of that right now.

Let’s take a look, then, at how Forest fans have reacted to this news on social media, with just over a week to go until the Championship starts:

Know nothing about him and he’ll probably get moaned at before he kicks a ball … but welcome the 2020/21 champions — Jordan Hooley (@JordanHooley3) September 4, 2020

Welcome, it’s promising that we have more than one striking option this season👌🏾 — Diakhaby Party🎉 (@saulhare) September 4, 2020

Not messing around sorting out the lack of fire power. A burden off Grabs backed up with our wide men and midfielders. — Mark Bradley (@bradder5) September 4, 2020

Made for this league!!! — Chris (@ChrisJamesClar1) September 4, 2020

A cheeky start to the weekend !! — Ian 🔴⚪️🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇹🇷 (@ismith1968) September 4, 2020