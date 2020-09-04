Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Made for this league’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are lapping up transfer news

9 mins ago

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of striker Miguel Angel Guerrero from Olympiacos as they gear up for the new season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Reds have been busy in this summer’s transfer window as they look to bounce back from what happened last season and the likes of Lyle Taylor and Tyler Blackett have joined the club.

Their latest arrival, meanwhile, comes from the Greek champions, though he originally hails from Spain:

He’ll be looking to quickly show what he can do this season coming but with the likes of Lyle Taylor and Lewis Grabban vying for a starting spot in the side up front, it will be tough.

Competition in squads wins you promotion, though, and Sabri Lamouchi is clearly all too aware of that right now.

Let’s take a look, then, at how Forest fans have reacted to this news on social media, with just over a week to go until the Championship starts:


