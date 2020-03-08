‘Made everyone else look silly’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to comments from midfielder

Many Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to John Bostock’s performance in the 3-0 defeat to Millwall.

The Friday evening game at the City Ground against Millwall provided the home side with the perfect chance to push the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United – who sat in the automatic promotion places.

However, Lamouchi’s side were simply outclassed by Gary Rowett’s visitors.

Always a pleasure playing at the City Ground. Not the result we hoped for but we’ll work hard to improve. Thank you for all the support #NFFC pic.twitter.com/d3jlYWjvOu — John Bostock (@JohnJBostock) March 7, 2020

Millwall would enjoy a crazy 13 minute goal spree as Matt Smith netted a quickfire hat-trick.

The City Ground, as well as Forest’s players, were stunned – and Lamouchi opted to make changes at the break.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Who is this? Hildeberto Pereira Saidy Janko Gonzalo Jara

Portuguese midfielder Alfa Semedo was hauled off at half-time to be replaced by Bostock, who was appearing for only the fifth time in the Championship this term.

The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was much praised for his second half showing and he has now been met with praise from fans after posting a message on his Twitter account.

I’ll keep saying it until I’m blue in the face, for me you have to start games. Looked the part against Boro and again last night. Keep pushing, your chance will come. — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) March 7, 2020

Seen enough of you to know you’re a baller, John. Need to get you on the pitch more. — JamieWilliams (@JamieWilliams1) March 7, 2020

baller lad tell sabri to start you and carvalho otherwise you’ll lamp him please — aidan (@nffcaidan_) March 7, 2020

You should be playing more, made everyone else look silly — Kieren (@kingkieren10) March 7, 2020

Really impressed with your performance 👏🏻 — Sam (@SNffc93) March 7, 2020

You was best on the park, by far 👍 — Andy Robinson (@AndyRobi) March 7, 2020

Excellent again, hope you start some games from now on — Djs (@dansmithuk78) March 7, 2020

Played well should be starting games — Martyn Price (@martp67) March 7, 2020