Highlights Charlton Athletic's new manager, Nathan Jones, faces a tough challenge to keep the team out of the relegation zone.

Skipper George Dobson's decision to sign a pre-contract with Hungarian outfit Fehervar FC has raised questions about his commitment to the club during a crucial period.

The way Charlton handled the situation in January, with Dobson believing he was leaving permanently, could have negative implications on team morale and cohesion.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Charlton Athletic have had a hectic few weeks, with Nathan Jones the new man in charge at The Valley.

Nathan Jones has a big job on his hands at Charlton

If Jones wasn’t aware of just how tough a challenge he has on his hands, he found out on Saturday, as the Addicks were beaten by Reading.

That result has left the Londoners outside the relegation zone on goal difference, and Jones will be hoping to get some quick results to ensure they climb the table and avoid dropping to the fourth tier.

Whilst the main focus is on League One, there has been a lot of noise off the pitch concerning Charlton, particularly involving skipper George Dobson.

The club had been hoping to keep the midfielder, but he turned down several contract offers, and it was widely reported in January that Dobson was poised to join Hungarian outfit Fehervar FC.

As it transpires, an agreement wasn’t finalised for a move last month, but, as exclusively revealed by FLW, Dobson will make the move in the summer after signing a pre-contract.

Naturally, that has prompted questions about whether the 26-year-old is fully committed at a time when the Addicks need everyone pulling in the same direction to stay up.

It also caused debate as to whether Charlton should have cashed in, as they missed the last opportunity to get a fee for the ex-Walsall man.

Jones has already made it clear that he will continue to pick Dobson moving forward, even though he missed the defeat to the Royals last time out.

George Dobson will be key during the run-in

So, it seems apparent that Dobson will be an influential figure over the next few months, and Charlton supporters will be hoping his time at the club ends on a high.

Related Exclusive: Charlton Athletic captain George Dobson agrees pre-contract deal Sources have exclusively informed FLW that George Dobson is set to leave Charlton Athletic

And, speaking to FLW, our Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming gave his thoughts on the situation, as he criticised the way the club handled it all during January.

“The club has made an absolute meal out of this.

“I think most people realised Blackett-Taylor and Dobson were going to go this year, as if they were going to sign contract extensions they would have probably done it before the January window. I think Charlton fans were fairly well adjusted to the possibility that we were going to lose both of them.

“But, to make George Dobson think he was going to go there permanently, and to revoke that at the last minute, just seems a very odd move. It’s probably one that could backfire because he’s not back at the club, which in one sense is a good thing, but has he checked out mentally?

“In the situation we’re in, we need every single player to be fully motivated to try and keep us up, which seems to be a big enough problem as it is.

Season Appearances Goals Assists League finish 2021/22 43 1 3 13th 2022/23 53 1 4 10th 2023/24 34 3 0 20th* George Dobson at Charlton Athletic - as per Transfermarkt (12/02)

“If you’ve got your captain who has one foot out the door, he’s signed a pre-contract. It just doesn’t feel like a good thing in terms of trying to build a cohesive atmosphere at the club, if the captain thought he was off, but he’s not back leading the club for the next six months.

“Hopefully they’ve made the right decision, and I’d like to think that Dobson can remain professional and play a big role, but it could quite easily backfire. Hopefully there’s been some candid conversations between Jones, Dobson and the board, and he’s on the same page. It’s certainly not ideal.”

Charlton are back in action at home to Lincoln City this evening.