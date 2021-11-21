‘Made a massive difference’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to striker’s performance against Preston North End

Cardiff City secured back-to-back victories for the first time during this Championship season, with The Bluebirds running out as 2-1 winners at Preston North End yesterday.

Sean Maguire opened the scoring in the second minute for the hosts, when he tapped in from close range from a corner that was flicked on.

Mark McGuiness restored parity for Cardiff six minutes into the second half, heading in at the back post from Will Vaulks’ free-kick.

Summer signing James Collins then put the visitors into the lead in the 66th minute, when he rose highest to nod in from Ryan Giles’ corner.

Collins’ eventual winner was his first goal of the season since swapping Luton Town for South Wales.

The forward netted what was his fifth goal in three matches against Preston in recent seasons, sparking scenes of joy in the away end at Deepdale.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, Collins’ work rate and relentless pressing has made him a good player to have on the pitch for The Bluebirds.

He will now be hoping that his goal and performance can help kickstart his campaign in terms of regular goal contributions.

Here, we take a look at how Cardiff fans have reacted on Twitter to Collins’ goal and performance…

Absolutely delighted for him, hopefully he kicks on now https://t.co/8GZqHBZCbb — 🆖 (@CCFCFTW123) November 21, 2021

Awesome — darrenluker (@darrenluker1) November 20, 2021

Favourite player (only when he scores) — The Scottish Bluebird (@ScottishBbird27) November 20, 2021

So pleased for him. Well done James — Lawrie Murphy (@Law_Murph1) November 20, 2021

Awesome today Collins! Keep up the good work!!!!!!!!!!! — Hywel Evans (@HywelEv) November 20, 2021

He made a massive difference ! — Wyn Howell's (@wynford8) November 20, 2021

Chuffed for him, played really well when he came on. — Bluebirds Past (@BluebirdsPast) November 20, 2021