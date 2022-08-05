“Made a complete difference to the way West Brom played” – Carlton Palmer delivers verdict on key player at The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion got off to a promising start to the 2022/23 Championship campaign with a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough.

New signings Jed Wallace and John Swift combined to equalise in the second half with the latter opening his account for the Baggies.

Steve Bruce did not build much optimism at The Hawthorns last season and needs to start well to maintain the backing of supporters and the board.

That said, the club’s transfer business suggests that they should be competing in and around the top six this season, assembling a group with a number of players capable of playing in the Premier League.

When asked if the Baggies’ draw at The Riverside was a missed opportunity, Carlton Palmer said: “Middlesbrough are going to be there or thereabouts that is for sure, West Brom haven’t finished their business in the transfer window either, so this was always going to be a difficult game on paper.

“A draw was always going to be the result and I said at the time, if anyone was going to edge it, it was Middlesbrough.

“Middlesbrough will have been disappointed after the first half, they didn’t put it to bed, they had a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 and West Brom came out in the second half a completely different side.

“Steve Bruce would argue that they won the second half.

“It was a fantastic game of football from two teams that I expect to be at the top end of the table.

“I think it was a very good point away from home for Steve Bruce.

“The difference when Daryl Dike came on, with his pace, made a complete difference to the way West Brom played, so it’s important for them to get him right, get him fit.

“Like Steve said, you can’t rush it because it’s a hamstring injury he’s had for quite some time, but they looked a very good side second half.

“Those two teams are going to be there or thereabouts, two good footballing sides.”