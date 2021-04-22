‘Made a bad side worse’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans were left frustrated with one man after Wycombe defeat

It was a bad night for Bristol City on Wednesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by the Championship’s bottom club Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Things initially started well for the Robins, with Tyreeq Bakinson getting his second goal in as many games to put the visitors ahead 28 minutes in.

However, Wycombe levelled through Uche Ikpeazu midway through the second half, before a stoppage time corner saw goalkeeper David Stockdale go forward for the hosts, with his shot hitting the hand of Kasey Palmer, leaving Adebayo Akinfenwa to snatch a late winner for the Chairboys from the penalty spot.

Can you get at least 80% on this 20-question Bristol City quiz?

1 of 20 In what year were Bristol City formed? 1894 1896 1898 1900

That result means that Bristol City have now won just two of the 11 games they have played since the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager, and none of their last seven.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of the club’s fans were keen to discuss Pearson’s position at the club – with contract currently only set to run until the end of this season – as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 57-year-old.

Shambles , 2nd half we got out fought and out battled yet again the players aren’t good enough , but am starting to question if Pearson is the right man as that performance was embrassing , this has to be one of the most uninspiring city teams I’ve ever seen appalling to watch — Bristoldelboy (@Bristoldelboy2) April 21, 2021

Pearson has made a bad side worse! — david radford 🇪🇺 (@21Radford) April 21, 2021

Nige leave before it’s too late 😂 — Harv🇵🇪 (@HarvRobertson) April 21, 2021

Better days with Holden in charge. Get the dinosaur out — Alex georgiou (@alexgeorgiou241) April 21, 2021

How could anyone blame Pearson if he just walked away from this car crash of a club. Buy a season ticket? 🤔 nah you’re alright. Got to the point now where I don’t even miss going to the games and I thought I’d never say that. — Alex Howells (@AJHowler) April 21, 2021

Season has been an absolute shambles except the 1st four games (which has probably kept us up).There are so many players stealing a living and must be shipped out.I don’t blame Pearson at all as he inherited this lot and can’t perform miracles. Can’t wait for season to end. — Matt Munford (@mattmunf) April 21, 2021

Pearson can do one – no progress — Steve Long (@GerryGowsTash) April 21, 2021

Pearson’s taken this team backwards — #ExposeCNN (@_CNNisFakeNews) April 21, 2021

Yes I know they’re not his players …. but who else expected to see at least some small improvement in the performances under Pearson? Specially with his presence and experience … but nothing — James Gilmore (@jammergilmore) April 21, 2021