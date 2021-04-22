Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Bristol City

‘Made a bad side worse’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans were left frustrated with one man after Wycombe defeat

Published

13 mins ago

on

It was a bad night for Bristol City on Wednesday, as they were beaten 2-1 by the Championship’s bottom club Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Things initially started well for the Robins, with Tyreeq Bakinson getting his second goal in as many games to put the visitors ahead 28 minutes in.

However, Wycombe levelled through Uche Ikpeazu midway through the second half, before a stoppage time corner saw goalkeeper David Stockdale go forward for the hosts, with his shot hitting the hand of Kasey Palmer, leaving Adebayo Akinfenwa to snatch a late winner for the Chairboys from the penalty spot.

That result means that Bristol City have now won just two of the 11 games they have played since the appointment of Nigel Pearson as manager, and none of their last seven.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of the club’s fans were keen to discuss Pearson’s position at the club – with contract currently only set to run until the end of this season – as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the 57-year-old.


