‘Mad moment’, ‘No idea what he’s doing’ – These fans react to crucial moment from Derby County player in Sheffield United loss

1 hour ago

Derby County fell to an agonising defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Rams always knew it would be tough against the Blades, and their task was made a lot harder after keeper Kelle Roos was dismissed in the 57th minute.

Despite that, the ten men battled on, with Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies ensuring the visitors were hard to break through.

However, the latter was ultimately the one at fault for the winner, as he inexplicably handled from a cross, with Billy Sharp converting a penalty to condemn Derby to a loss.

With Davies having been outstanding for Wayne Rooney this season, there was a mixed reaction to his bizarre decision to handle. Some were livid at what he did, although many refused to be too critical on the defender given how he’s performed.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the experienced defender from Twitter…


