‘Mad moment’, ‘No idea what he’s doing’ – These fans react to crucial moment from Derby County player in Sheffield United loss

Derby County fell to an agonising defeat against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

The Rams always knew it would be tough against the Blades, and their task was made a lot harder after keeper Kelle Roos was dismissed in the 57th minute.

Despite that, the ten men battled on, with Phil Jagielka and Curtis Davies ensuring the visitors were hard to break through.

However, the latter was ultimately the one at fault for the winner, as he inexplicably handled from a cross, with Billy Sharp converting a penalty to condemn Derby to a loss.

With Davies having been outstanding for Wayne Rooney this season, there was a mixed reaction to his bizarre decision to handle. Some were livid at what he did, although many refused to be too critical on the defender given how he’s performed.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the experienced defender from Twitter…

Derby were superb defensively until Curtis Davies turned into prime Jay McEverley. No idea what he’s doing 😂 Definitely cost his team a point and possibly more. Think Derby stay up if they don’t get any more points deducted. Too good a team to go down. #SUFC #DCFC — Aaron (@azzle94) September 25, 2021

Davies gives everything to this club. One mistake and you get these guys. That unity didn't last long #dcfc https://t.co/H9m3HzROU6 — Scott (@sturner85) September 25, 2021

You absolute plank @TheCurtisDavies what the hell are you thinking? — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) September 25, 2021

No need — dave (@WelshRams) September 25, 2021

Gutted we lost that,what a battling performance. Roos made a mistake again but it should of been a yellow,red was harsh. Davies made a rare mistake. Hit the bar,hit the post what an effort from the boys I love this team and of course the fans were class again 👏🏻👏🏻🐏⚫️⚪️ #dcfc — phil carter (@chaddram) September 25, 2021

Could have won it, could have lost it by more. Oh for a striker!! If Baldock takes his chance we’d have won it I reckon. If it wasn’t for the brain fart from Davies we’d have got the point. #dcfc — Mike Cobb (@Cobby5) September 25, 2021

Really harsh. Never deserved to lose that. Harsh red and a mad moment from Davies. So much grit in this team #dcfc — Jamie Longmate (@JLongmate93) September 25, 2021