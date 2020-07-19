Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Mad man’, ‘Legend’ – These Leeds United fans react as Victor Orta footage emerges

Published

1 hour ago

on

Leeds United capped off a memorable weekend by impressively beating Derby County 3-1 at Pride Park this afternoon.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men won promotion, and were then crowned champions, as West Brom and Brentford fell to defeats over the past few days, meaning they went into today’s game in a celebratory mood.

The fact they were playing the Rams, who beat Leeds in a very dramatic play-off semi-final last season and had the fallout over ‘Spygate’, made today’s game all the more sweeter for the Whites support.

And, director of football Victor Orta had a cheeky dig at the East Midlands outfit by making reference to the incident from the previous campaign that had angered Frank Lampard and Derby as he was seen jumping around with binoculars from the directors box today.

Unsurprisingly, the Leeds fans loved this from Orta and they took to Twitter to praise the Spaniard for his message…


Article title: 'Mad man', 'Legend' – These Leeds United fans react as Victor Orta footage emerges

