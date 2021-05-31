‘Machine’, ‘Beast’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans react to emerging footage of defender ahead of 2021/22 season

Sheffield United will be hoping they can win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking under the management of Slavisa Jokanovic.

The Blades endured a frustrating league campaign in the 2020/21 season, as they were relegated from the top flight after a number of under-par performances.

But Jokanovic will be hoping that he can guide another team out of the Championship this coming season, having won promotion with Fulham earlier in his managerial career.

One player that the newly-appointed Sheffield United boss will be keen to call on during the 2021/22 campaign is Jack O’Connell, with the defender continuing his rehabilitation from a knee injury.

That injury saw O’Connell miss the majority of this year’s campaign, and his absence proved to leave a sizeable void in the Blades’ team.

O’Connell has recently been captured continuing his rehabilitation in Dubai, with the club’s social media sharing the video on Twitter.

Plenty of Sheffield United fans took to Twitter to react to this emerging footage of O’Connell.

Take a look at the best of the reaction below….

Still working out whilst in what looks Dubai , how we missed him last season !!! — brian wise (@nerjablade) May 30, 2021

Please don’t sell him — Chopper (@joe_chopper) May 30, 2021

He’s put some bulk on! — Neil colclough (@Neilcolclough) May 30, 2021

The Jokanovic effect — Unwin👑 (@curt_unwin) May 30, 2021

Machine — Callum (@CallumHobson__) May 30, 2021

State of JOC 😍 — ⚪⚔️🔴 (@thesufcproject) May 30, 2021

What a tank https://t.co/ryzm5k3JPe — C o n n o r (@connor_bate) May 30, 2021