Derby County is under pressure to perform after falling short of promotion last season.

Derby County would like to sign Langstaff, but it appears they are not actively pursuing him at the moment.

Derby County are currently not pursuing a move for Notts County striker Macauley Langstaff, as reported by Derbyshire Live.

The Rams are expected to get some more business down between now and the close of the transfer window.

Derby were expected to get out of League One last season, but unfortunately for Paul Warne, the club fell short at the final hurdle.

That has resulted in more pressure being placed on him and his side, as Derby are now considered one of, if not the strongest side in the league.

After 26 games, the Rams are in third place on 52 points, they are just a point behind leaders Portsmouth and have a game in hand on them.

League One table (As it stands January 18th) Teams PL GD PTS 1 Portsmouth 27 17 53 2 Peterborough United 26 24 52 3 Derby County 26 24 52 4 Bolton Wanderers 24 21 51 5 Barnsley 26 20 49 6 Oxford United 26 15 49 7 Stevenage 26 13 46 8 Blackpool 27 12 42

So, the position they are in, further strengthening of the side would make total sense and give them a great chance of reaching the Championship next season. One player who has emerged as a possible target is Langstaff, but there has been a further update on that pursuit.

Derby County not pursuing a move for Macauley Langstaff

It was reported earlier in the week by HITC, that Derby County as well as Sunderland, Birmingham City, Peterborough United and Hearts are all interested in signing Macauley Langstaff this month.

The report states that Notts County will not be seeing their star striker leave on the cheap, with it being claimed they would want around £1.5 million to let him go, a fee that could potentially put a few clubs off.

However, it now seems that Derby are not a side who are looking at Langstaff, as according to Derbyshire Live, he’s not someone the club are pursuing.

Manager Paul Warne was asked about interest in Langstaff, but laughed it off as he likes watching Notts County because of former player David McGoldrick.

Warne told Derbyshire Live: “I know he's a good player because every time I text Didzy, he tells me.

"I always watch Notts County because I want to see him do his muscle man celebration. In fairness, I have seen more of Langstaff as a result."

Macauley Langstaff’s stats this season

Macauley Langstaff has been with Notts County since 2022, when he joined the club from Gateshead.

In his first season at the club, Langstaff scored 41 goals in 45 league appearances, an outstanding tally that helped the club return to the Football League.

Now back in the Football League, Langstaff has taken to it really well, with him so far having 20 goals in 27 League Two appearances.

The forward has helped Notts County compete at the top end of the table once again, but the form seems to be attracting interest.

Derby County would love to sign Langstaff

There is no doubt about it that Derby County would love to add someone like Langstaff to their side in this transfer window.

The club haven’t really got a prolific number nine on their books, so adding a player of Langstaff’s quality would seriously increase their chances of promotion.

So, while they may not be pursuing a move for him, there is no doubt there’s interest, and if they had their way, they would love to add him to their side.