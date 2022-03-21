Macauley Bonne shares message as he reflects on recent events at Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne has taken to Instagram to offer an honest reflection on the club’s latest League One display.

The Tractor Boys would have been hoping to bolster their play-off hopes by securing victory in their showdown with Oxford United on Saturday.

However, despite the fact that they produced an encouraging performance at the Kassam Stadium, Ipswich were forced to settle for a point on their travels.

Both sides created chances in the first-half as Gavin Whyte and Ryan Williams produced efforts for Oxford whilst Wes Burns went close for Ipswich.

Following the break, Burns teed up Bersant Celina who fired an effort past goalkeeper Simon Eastwood to give his side the lead.

With Ipswich seemingly set to seal victory, Oxford managed to net a dramatic equaliser in stoppage-time as Luke McNally headed home from Herbie Kane’s corner.

Currently six points adrift of the play-off places, Ipswich will be looking to close this gap when they face Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

Reflecting on his side’s latest performance on Instagram, Bonne has admitted that whilst the draw was a tough one to take, the club’s focus has now turned to the run in.

The forward posted: “Tough one to take yesterday [Saturday] but we keep going, big run in now @ipswichtown.“

The Verdict

Ipswich know that they will give themselves a great opportunity of reaching the play-offs if they secure victories on a regular basis between now and the end of the campaign.

However, they cannot really afford to slip up in any of their upcoming fixtures as doing so will result in them facing another year in League One.

Bonne will be hoping to provide the firepower that Ipswich will need to overcome the threat that Plymouth will pose on Saturday at Portman Road.

The forward has been directly involved in 14 goals at this level during the current campaign and thus will be confident in his ability to make a difference in this particular clash.