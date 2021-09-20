Macauley Bonne shares message as he reflects on Ipswich Town’s latest display

Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne has taken to Instagram to reflect on his side’s latest performance in League One.

The Tractor Boys finally ended their wait for a victory in the third-tier on Saturday as they secured all three points in their clash with Lincoln City.

Bonne gave his side the lead in the 30th minute of the clash as he planted a header past Imps goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.

Whilst Lincoln did put Ipswich under a great deal of pressure in the second-half of the fixture, Paul Cook’s side were able to secure a much-needed win at the LNER Stadium.

As a result of this triumph, the Tractor Boys moved up to 19th in the third-tier standings.

Set to face Sheffield Wednesday at Portman Road, Ipswich will be determined to back up their performance against Lincoln by providing their supporters with something to shout about in this particular fixture.

Bonne will fancy his chances of scoring in this clash as the Owls have failed to keep a clean-sheet in their last three games in League One.

The forward reflected on his side’s latest display on Instagram yesterday as he posted: “Another goal and first win.”

The Verdict

This victory could prove to be a turning point for Ipswich who have struggled during the opening weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having opted to sign Bonne on loan from Queens Park Rangers during the summer transfer window, the Tractor Boys will be hoping that the forward will be able to spearhead a push for promotion in the coming months.

Bonne has already managed to show that he is more than capable of thriving at this level by netting five goals in six league appearances for Ipswich.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.05 in the third-tier, the forward will be determined to maintain his consistency in the coming months as the Tractor Boys look to push on under the guidance of Cook.