Macauley Bonne sends message to Ipswich Town fans following on-field struggles

The new-look Ipswich Town were predicted in many quarters to get off to a flying start to the League One season – but it’s just not quite clicked for the Tractor Boys just yet.

Paul Cook had seen enough of his squad in the final two months of the 2020-21 campaign to oversee a complete overhaul at Portman Road, and backed by the club’s new American owners he has made 16 signings since the start of the transfer window.

Sometimes teams take a while to gel, but on paper with the quality Cook had brought in immediate wins were expected – it hasn’t happened yet though.

An opening day draw against Morecambe is the best it’s gotten so far, as a Carabao Cup defeat against Newport County followed before back-to-back league defeats on the road against Burton Albion and then Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.

A player who is Ipswich born-and-bred, Macauley Bonne returned to the club on loan from Queens Park Rangers this summer and he had a golden chance against the Robins this week to score, but he fluffed his lines with just an empty goal in-front of him.

Ipswich’s poor start to the season will be hurting Bonne more than most, and he’s posted a message on Instagram to fans of the club following his miss against Cheltenham – and he’s insisted it won’t be happening again.

The Verdict

Ipswich fans probably knew which way the match was going to turn as soon as Bonne messed up that chance against Cheltenham – when your luck is out it really is out.

But what needs to be remembered is that this is a completely new team and they are going to take time to settle, although it doesn’t always work like that.

Sheffield Wednesday have made similar changes this summer and have gotten off to a much better start, but we may only start to see what the Tractor Boys are truly capable of in a months time.

Rest assured though Bonne will be doing his best to make sure he doesn’t fluff his lines again, and for a player who has scored double figures in the Championship recently for Charlton you don’t expect him to miss chances like that.