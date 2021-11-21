Macauley Bonne sends clear message to QPR over possible recall from Ipswich loan

Macauley Bonne has admitted he will be ‘angry’ if parent club Queens Park Rangers recall him from current loan side Ipswich Town in January, making this revelation to the East Anglian Daily Times.

The 26-year-old, who was born in Ipswich, has thrived at Portman Road so far this season, scoring 11 goals in 16 third-tier games for the Tractor Boys and proving to be one of the best strikers in League One.

Settling in well under Paul Cook, the forward is on course to score well over 20 times in the league this term as he looks to guide his hometown club back to the Championship after a summer of heavy investment.

Bonne was just one of 19 signings made by Cook during the transfer window amid a major rebuild in Suffolk, offloading the majority of his first-team squad from last term and bringing in fresh faces in their quest to get back to the second tier.

Two signings in particular in Sam Morsy and Conor Chaplin were regulars in the Championship last season with Middlesbrough and Barnsley respectively, but took the step down to join an exciting project and have both been key players for Ipswich during the 2021/22 campaign so far.

However, Bonne, who spent much of his time coming off the bench and as an unused substitute at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last term, has arguably made the biggest impact out of the three so far with his potency up top.

The 26-year-old wants to remain at Portman Road with Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray currently the three established striking options for his parent side – and says he cannot sit on the bench again as he sent an honest message to the R’s.

He said: “At the minute I can’t really say a lot but I’ll say it straight – I don’t want them to recall me.

“I don’t want to go back and be third or fourth choice, coming on for a few minutes when I’m thriving here.

“I found my goal trail, I’ve found my half a yard again. I was sitting on the bench, gaining weight eating Jaffa Cakes (at QPR) and I can’t do that.

“So I’ve found my sharpness, I’m on a roll and if they put a pause on that I’ll be angry.

“That’s not me hitting out or sending shots at QPR, it’s just me being honest. I’m a footballer and I’m happy here.”

The Verdict:

No one can accuse Bonne of not taking a stance, because that message is clear and rightly so.

For the benefit of his career, he needs to remain with Ipswich for the remainder of the season and it wouldn’t even be a surprise to see him move back to his hometown permanently if the finances are there to negotiate a permanent deal.

Considering the gap in financial revenue between the third tier and the Championship and the amount they already invested in the summer, it would be hard to see the Tractor Boys being able to make this deal permanent unless they are promoted this season, with his contract at QPR not running out until 2023.

In saying that, the fact the club were able to offload the majority of their squad from last season should give them slightly more breathing room to conduct more incoming business and if Bonne pushes for a move away, Cook’s men could potentially negotiate a cut-price deal for his services.

If Bonne does score over 20 times in League One this season though, Ipswich could be the victims of their own success with his price tag only likely to rise with every goal he bags. It will be interesting to see what happens with his future – and it’s certainly one to keep an eye on.