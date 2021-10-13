Macauley Bonne reveals Ipswich Town target ahead of Cambridge United clash

Ipswich Town forward Macauley Bonne has revealed that he is determined to do something big for the club this season as his side eye up a push for promotion in League One.

The 25-year-old has made an incredible start to his spell at Portman Road since securing a temporary switch to the Tractor Boys from Queens Park Rangers in June.

During the 10 league appearances that he has made for his boyhood club, Bonne has managed to find the back of the net on nine occasions.

The forward’s latest goal came during Ipswich’s 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

Bonne scored the winner for the Tractor Boys in the 54th minute as he planted a header past goalkeeper Marko Marosi.

As a result of this victory, Ipswich moved up to 14th in the League One standings.

Set to face Cambridge United this weekend, Paul Cook’s side will be determined to produce another promising display in this particular fixture.

Ahead of this clash, Bonne has revealed that he wants to help Ipswich seal promotion to the Championship this season.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, the forward said: “I have to do something big for the club this season.

“That’s not just for me, but because I know people who love the club and I want to make everyone proud.

“Getting the club back to the Championship would be right up there for me.

“To put it politely, it’d be showing the people who doubted me that I can do it.

“I’m scoring goals at the moment and it’s proving to everyone that knocked me over my years in football that I can do it.

“If you give me the chance to play, I will score goals, and that’s a good habit to have.

“There’s no better feeling than seeing the ball hit the back of the net and seeing all the fans celebrating.

“Just seeing my club get promoted would be amazing, but actually playing a part in that success would be incredible.”

The Verdict

A stand-out performer in League One this season, Bonne has already managed to set this division alight with his superb attacking displays.

When you consider that the 25-year-old is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.22 in the third-tier, he will unquestionably fancy his chances of adding to his goal tally in this weekend’s showdown with Cambridge.

If Bonne’s team-mates are able to step up to the mark in the coming months, there is no reason why Ipswich cannot emerge as legitimate contenders for promotion in League One.

Bonne will become a modern-day hero at Portman Road if he leads his side back to the Championship as the Tractor Boys have been starved of success in recent years.