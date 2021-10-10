Macauley Bonne reacts to latest Ipswich Town outing with five word post

Macauley Bonne has made an excellent start to life at Portman Road with eight league goals from nine matches.

The 25-year-old netted his most important goal yet in the form of a 54th minute winner against Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Bonne took to Instagram to offer his reaction to the club’s crucial three points.

He posted: “Another goal and win today.”

Bonne’s best tally in a season was 11 goals for Charlton Athletic in the Championship in 2019/20 and now with eight already this term the 25-year-old will be desperate to smash that record this time around in League One.

After scoring for fun in the National League at Leyton Orient, Bonne has taken some time to get up to speed in the Football League and endured a difficult 2020/21 campaign at Queens Park Rangers.

The Ipswich-born goal machine is thriving in this season-long loan spell and has done extremely well to punch his name to the front of the striker queue that includes the likes of Joe Pigott, James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Louie Barry, Sone Aluko and Conor Chaplin.

Tractor Boys supporters will be hoping Bonne can sustain his form over the course of the season and continue to be a huge part of their efforts to climb the table.

The Verdict

Bonne has hit the ground running to say the least under Paul Cook and seems to have found his best form at the club he joined the academy of in 2003.

The main aim will be to get promoted with the Tractor Boys this season but the striker’s goal tally will certainly have heads turning at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium with the 25-year-old’s contract ending at the end of next season.

Charlie Austin is a fading talent and Andre Gray has only joined Rangers’ striking contingent on a temporary basis, if Bonne can continue his electric goalscoring form he will surely earn a third crack at the second tier next season.