Macauley Bonne misses out: The Charlton Athletic XI that Dean Holden should field v Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Charlton Athletic will be hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at Derby County when they host league leaders Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

The Addicks were second best all over the pitch against the Rams and created precious little, conceding from David McGoldrick from 12 yards and an Eiran Cashin header from a free kick.

Dean Holden has largely settled on a 4-3-3 system since replacing Ben Garner at The Valley, but the opposition should dictate a change of shape in this encounter, with the knowledge that the Addicks do not have the quality to go toe-to-toe with Darren Moore’s Owls.

Miles Leaburn remains a doubt with a hip injury and there are also two other doubtful players that were not named in Holden’s pre-match press conference, quotes provided by the club’s website.

Todd Kane and Mandela Egbo also remain sidelined but both are hopeful that they can play some part before the end of the season.

Here, we are suggesting Holden makes two alterations from the side that was cast aside at Pride Park last weekend…

The two changes are as follows: Ryan Inniss comes in for Albie Morgan and Matt Penney steps in for Macauley Bonne.

The Addicks should match Wednesday up in a 3-5-2 formation to give themselves the best chance of getting a foothold in the game, as explained in Thursday’s opinion piece.

Sean Clare could start in central midfield for the first time, in the league, since the start of last season under Nigel Adkins.

The former Oxford United midfielder would add physicality to the midfield trio that Morgan and Gavin Kilkenny do not offer, in a match where the Addicks are set to be on the back foot for extended periods.

Quiz: Are these 20 Charlton Athletic facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Real or fake: The club was founded over 125 years ago! Real Fake

Clare could play on the right of the back three if necessary but has earned a run in the side in his specialist position, at least before his contract expires in the summer.

Penney comes back into the side after what has been a difficult start to his loan spell from Ipswich Town to face his former club.