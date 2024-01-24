Notts County striker Macaulay Langstaff has hit the headlines consistently in recent seasons for his goalscoring capabilities.

Perhaps the Wrexham and County rivalry last season helped him to gain more attention - but he deserves a lot of credit for his scoring rate and the way he has managed to adapt to League Two.

Registering 41 league goals last season in the National League, he is on course to come close to that tally again this term despite the Midlands outfit's promotion.

Scoring 20 times in 27 fourth-tier appearances during the 2023/24 campaign so far, it's no surprise that he is attracting interest from elsewhere, but it's unclear whether he will move on before the end of the transfer window.

Signing a new contract during the summer to extend his stay until 2027, the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position, but it remains to be seen whether he's still committed after the departure of very talented coach Luke Williams.

Interest from higher up the pyramid may tempt him to depart too - and we have the latest on some of these links below.

Birmingham City not interested in Macaulay Langstaff deal

A potential move for Langstaff to Birmingham City is a non-starter at this point, according to a report from Birmingham Live.

There has been speculation over the futures of Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz - and it previously looked as though Jay Stansfield was going to have his temporary stay at St Andrew's cut short early before potentially being sent back out on loan to another club.

With this reported interest in mind, it's no surprise that Blues have been linked with forwards this window - but Birmingham Live believes Langstaff isn't on Tony Mowbray's radar at the moment.

Birmingham's board have shown a willingness to invest in their team and that could have made a move for the fourth-tier striker possible, but it doesn't look as though he will be making the move to St Andrew's.

Sunderland's interest in Macaulay Langstaff clarified

The Sunderland Echo have reported that Sunderland's interest in Langstaff is genuine.

Bradley Dack, who was 29 at the time of his arrival, may have been signed in the summer but the Black Cats have been keen to recruit younger players.

Sunderland - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

However, they need a capable and experienced striker following the departure of Ross Stewart, with the likes of Mason Burstow and Eliezer Mayenda failing to make too much of an impact during their time on Wearside.

If they don't bring in a prolific forward, that may cost them a top-six place.

It remains to be seen whether 26-year-old Langstaff would be able to score at a regular rate if he makes two more steps up the football pyramid, but it's certain that they will face competition if they make an approach for him with Middlesbrough and Peterborough United also named as interested teams in this report.

Macaulay Langstaff not on Derby County's radar

League One outfit Derby County have also been linked with a move for the 26-year-old.

But the Rams are not believed to be interested in the player at this point, even with manager Paul Warne previously speaking out on him.

He told Derbyshire Live: "I know he's a good player because every time I text Didzy, he tells me.

"I always watch Notts County because I want to see him do his muscle man celebration. In fairness, I have seen more of Langstaff as a result."