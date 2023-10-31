Highlights Liverpool's focus this season is on the Premier League, but a win in the EFL Cup could lead to a greater emphasis on the competition.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to field a much-changed lineup against Bournemouth, with young and backup players getting a chance to showcase their skills.

Key players like Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are likely to feature, while others such as Luis Diaz will miss out due to personal reasons.

Liverpool travel south to Bournemouth on Wednesday night as they take on the Cherries in the EFL Cup.

For both sides, the Premier League is the bigger priority this season, as the hosts look to avoid relegation and the visitors aim to battle the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, and Tottenham up at the sharp end of the table.

Win here, though, and a step closer to Wembley will be taken, and perhaps it'll be then that we see them starting to place more weighting on this competition.

Nevertheless, it's likely to be a much-changed Liverpool side that Jurgen Klopp fields, and this is the XI we could see him name...

GK - Caoimhin Kelleher

Kelleher is well-established as Liverpool's cup goalkeeper and is a fine back-up option to Alisson.

It seems quite likely he is going to be starting this game in between the sticks.

RB - Joe Gomez

Gomez is obviously a centre-half by trade but he can fill in at full-back and we expect he might well have to this week against the Cherries, with Trent Alexander-Arnold having a rest.

CB - Jarell Quansah

Quansah has emerged on the scene this year for Liverpool and looks a very handy young defender to have risen through the ranks.

This will be his latest chance to demonstrate what he can do.

CB - Joel Matip

Matip will likely provide the experience at the back for this one, with Virgil van Dijk potentially set to be rested for league duties resume.

LB - Luke Chambers

With Andy Robertson injured and Kostas Tsimikas needed for league football priorities, we could see another run out for young Chambers.

He featured in the Europa League win last week against Toulouse and will be itching to build on that here.

CM - Harvey Elliott

This is the sort of game that seems ideal for Elliott to start. The young midfielder has shown some really promising signs this season when he has featured and this is another chance for him to keep pushing for more regular first-team football.

CM - Wataru Endo

Endo probably isn't a first-choice midfielder at Liverpool this season but is a sold squad player and could feature as he did against Toulouse in the Europa League last week.

CM - Curtis Jones

Jones has been missing of late because of a suspension following the Tottenham game a month ago.

Back available, he'll likely come into the side for this one.

RW - Mo Salah

Salah has been in electric form so far this year. Klopp may feel as though he is in line for a rest but, at the same time, the Egyptian's fitness is exemplary and so he may well get the nod from the start.

ST - Darwin Nunez

Nunez is in decent form and though Klopp won't want him to get tired, he'll also want him to stay sharp in front of goal and so he may well feature.

LW - Cody Gakpo

Gakpo and Nunez have the potential to interchange position during the game with the Cherries, whilst we could see the likes of Diogo Jota feature off of the bench at some point.

Luis Diaz is almost certain to miss out given his parents' kidnapping in Colombia.