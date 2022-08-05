Maatsen starts: The predicted Burnley XI to face Luton on Saturday

Burnley host their first home game of the season this weekend as they welcome Luton Town to Turf Moor.

The Clarets will no doubt be looking forward to this game given it’s Kompany’s first at his new home ground and the side will be hoping to continue their good start to the season.

Here we take a look at how Burnley may line-up for Saturday’s game.

Following the Clarets opening weekend win, we see Kompany opt for an unchanged side.

Arijanet Muric starts in goal and will be hoping to pick up another clean sheet as he did against Huddersfield.

The back four is made up of Ian Maatsen, Charlie Taylor, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Connor Roberts.

Following Maatsen’s goal at the weekend, he will no doubt be going into this game with a level of confidence and hoping to have an impact again.

The midfield three is made up of Samuel Bastien, Jack Cork and Josh Cullen.

Finally, we have a front three of Josh Brownhill, Ashley Barnes and Dara Costelloe.

Barnes was the man able to provide the assist for Maatsen on Friday night so will be looking to contribute going forward again.

Meanwhile, his fellow attacking players will be hoping they can get off the mark for their side this weekend.