Lys Mousset’s situation at Sheffield United becomes apparent as transfer news emerges

Sheffield United are yet to receive any “serious expressions of interest” in Lys Mousset, according to The Star.

The report says that although clubs have previously held an interest in the 25-year-old, nothing suitable has arisen in January thus far.

Mousset has struggled for regular game time with the Blades this season, with the forward being confined to just 320 minutes of Championship action, scoring three goals in the process.

Seeing his deal expire in the summer, Mousset is currently struggling to pave his way back into regular contention because of conditioning issues.

Signing for the Blades from Bournemouth ahead of the Yorkshire club’s 2019/20 Premier League campaign, Mousset netted six and assisted four in his debut season.

However, he was restricted to just 11 appearances last time out, with this season heading in a similar direction.

The verdict

Mousset can be an exciting and unpredictable forward who adds an extra dimension to Sheffield United’s attacking player, however, his game time is limited and time is ticking down on his current deal.

The Blades possess a strong forward line as things are, with Rhian Brewster seemingly turning a corner in recent weeks, whilst Billy Sharp is continuing to prove his excellence.

It will be interesting to see if he can attract any interest in the last few days of the window, but given his expected wage packet, it would no doubt be a very tough deal for second-tier clubs to complete.

Mousset has a lot of desirable attributes that make him an exciting player for the Blades to possess, however, he has been unavailable too often.