Lys Mousset makes Sheffield United vow

Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset has told Yorkshire Live that he is determined to repay the faith that has been shown in him by Slavisa Jokanovic.

The French frontman registered his first goal of the season recently in the home win over Stoke City at Bramall Lane and both he and David McGoldrick turned the game on its head.

That contribution to the cause marked a big step forwards for the striker who had previously been sidelined for the best part of a year as he looks to make up for lost time in the Steel City.

Now the attacker has vowed to repay the faith that his manager has shown in him, with the 25-year-old stating the following recently:

“The manager has been fantastic with me since the day he arrived and now I want to repay him with a lot of goals to help the team.

“In the chats between me, him and his staff I’ve been pleased to know they have confidence in what I can bring to the team and I am desperate to not only prove them right but also show the supporters my best form.”

Mousset has scored seven goals in 49 games overall for the club and was certainly missed last season as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

The Frenchman will undoubtedly be looking to be involved for his side once again this weekend as Sheffield United take on Barnsley at Oakwell on Sunday.

The Verdict

Mousset’s return to the fold has given the Blades yet another forward option and that goal against Stoke has clearly done his confidence the world of good.

His absence was clearly felt last season and he will now be looking to make up for lost time moving forwards under Jokanovic.

A player of his talents will surely be aiming for double figures this season and given the amount of chances that the team creates, he is more than likely to hit that target.

If Sheffield United can get him firing alongside some of their other attackers, they will have a good chance of being up there fighting for promotion come May next year.