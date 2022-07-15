Lyons, Dele-Bashiru, Bowler: The latest Blackpool news headlines you might have missed

Championship outfit Blackpool will be looking to make their first signing of the summer sooner rather than later in their quest to freshen their squad up under Michael Appleton.

In fairness to the Seasiders, they have retained the core of their squad at this stage and with this, they aren’t exactly in a terrible situation at this stage even though no fresh faces have arrived at Bloomfield Road yet.

Showing quality and real team spirit under Neil Critchley last term, they will be hoping to replicate that under Appleton, though there will be concerns considering the Seasiders aren’t exactly an established second-tier side yet.

They may have recorded an impressive finish last season – but they will need to have at least two more solid campaigns in their current division before fears of relegation go away.

In their quest to build on last season, they will be hopeful of bringing a few players through the door whilst also limiting the number of key players that leave Lancashire between now and the end of the summer window.

For now, we’re taking a look at the latest Blackpool-related headlines with two potential incomings and one potential outgoing on the agenda.

Lyons targeted

Appleton’s men are in the race to recruit Shamrock Rovers right-back Andy Lyons, according to a report from Lancs Live.

They have already made a bid for his services, thought to be in the region of £100,000. That is said to have been rejected by the Irish side, though the Seasiders remain interested in striking an agreement for his services and are expected to return with another bid.

Dujon Sterling’s return to Chelsea means the second-tier outfit are in desperate need of another option in this area and addressing this position is especially crucial at this stage with Jordan Gabriel out injured.

At 21, Lyons could potentially be a long-term option at Bloomfield Road if he thrives in Lancashire.

Dele-Bashiru latest

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has reiterated his desire to keep midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru at Hillsborough this summer, speaking to Yorkshire Live.

He said: “I can’t stop the interest from other clubs. There is going to be interest in Fizz from other clubs because he is a good player.

“The attributes he showed last season will have alerted other clubs and I can understand it. There is interest because of the work that he has done and the potential they have seen.

“We are working on the final bit of his game. He understands that. He is such a wonderful boy. Credit to him because he just wants to play football.”

These comments come after a bid by the Seasiders, believed to be in the region of £500,000, was rejected by the League One side who are seemingly desperate to keep hold of him despite the fact he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract and only played a semi-regular role last season.

Appleton’s side aren’t the only ones thought to be interested in the 21-year-old with fellow second-tier side Norwich City also in the race, though they are yet to make a bid of their own.

State of play on Bowler

Boss Appleton has conceded that his side will need to keep tabs on potential replacements for Josh Bowler, who is likely to be the subject of several bids this summer.

Shining in the second tier last term with seven goals and three assists in 42 league appearances, he was previously being tracked by the likes of AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

The Cherries are thought to have retained their interest despite being promoted to the top flight – and were reportedly weighing up a £1m bid for his services.

Although there hasn’t been much movement in recent weeks in terms of his situation, Appleton believes the winger could potentially be on his way out this summer.

Speaking to the Blackpool Gazette, the 46-year-old said: “As a club, from what I’ve been told, we haven’t really heard too much over the last couple of weeks since I walked into the building.

“I think it will be a little bit fluid with people like Josh, because you’ve got to be aware and respect the fact other teams are going to be interested and then maintain your level of due diligence in your market so that, if he does go, we’ve got the right type of people to come in and replace him.”