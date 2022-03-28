Lyndon Dykes update emerges ahead of QPR’s upcoming showdown with Fulham

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has revealed that Queens Park Rangers forward Lyndon Dykes will be fit enough to play for his country in tomorrow’s clash with Austria.

Dykes was called up by Clarke earlier this month despite the fact that he has not featured for the R’s since their meeting with Millwall in February.

The forward has missed QPR’s last six league games due to an issue with his hamstring.

In the absence of the forward, the R’s have turned to Andre Gray for inspiration.

Despite the fact that the 30-year-old has stepped up to the mark by providing four direct goal contributions in his last five league appearances, QPR have still experienced a concerning dip in form.

Having suffered six defeats in their last nine league matches, the R’s are now facing a battle to secure a top-six finish in the Championship.

Two points adrift of Blackburn Rovers who currently occupy the final spot in the play-offs, QPR will be looking to pick up a morale-boosting victory over Fulham this weekend.

Ahead of this fixture, an update has emerged regarding Dykes’ fitness.

Asked in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Sky Sports) about whether Andy Robertson and Dykes will be available for Scotland’s clash with Austria, Clarke said: “Yes, 100 percent, the boys are good.”

Making reference to whether he had recently been in contact with QPR manager Mark Warburton regarding Dykes’ current situation, Clarke added: “Not since pre-camp, we obviously discussed the issue before the camp and then we were guided by QPR, they allowed Lyndon to come up and join us and to watch the Poland game.

“He’s done a couple of training sessions since and he’s good to go.”

The Verdict

Although it remains to be seen whether Dykes will feature for Scotland in tomorrow’s game, QPR ought to be boosted by the news that he is seemingly making a great deal of progress in his road to recovery.

Warburton will need all of his attacking players to step up the mark in the absence of Chris Willock who is set to miss the remainder of the campaign due to a hamstring injury.

Having provided 10 direct goal contributions in 25 league appearances this season, Dykes ought to be confident in his ability to make a difference for QPR as he clearly knows exactly what it takes to succeed at this level.

If he emerges unscathed from international duty, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see Dykes named in QPR’s side for their showdown with Fulham on Saturday.